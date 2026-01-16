Strict action to be taken against groups that compromise public safety and harm Goa's image: Khaunte

Panaji, Jan 16 (PTI) Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Friday said strict action will be taken against illegal and unauthorised parties that compromise public safety and harm the state's image.

Responding to a Calling Attention Motion moved by Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao and MLAs Altone D'Costa, Carlos Alvares Ferreira, Vijai Sardesai, Venzy Viegas and Viresh Borkar in the assembly, he called for a coordinated approach among various departments to ensure responsible tourism.

While the tourism department regulates hotels, beach shacks and water sports, incidents involving unlawful events require enforcement by multiple agencies, including the police and district administration, Khaunte said.

"Illegal and unauthorised parties that compromise public safety and tarnish Goa's image will not be tolerated, even as the state works to reposition tourism towards a responsible, culturally rooted and sustainable model," the minister said.

Referring to unauthorised events proposed in areas such as Arambol, Khaunte said a few individuals were attempting to misuse Goa's popularity as a tourism destination, creating situations that affect public order and safety.

"Strict action has already been initiated in one such case, with FIR registered under sections 299, 294 and 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The offences are non-bailable and further investigation and action will be taken by the police in accordance with law," he added.

Khaunte said the tourism department is focusing its international outreach on value-conscious and culturally sensitive markets in Europe, particularly Nordic countries, through targeted promotions, travel marts, roadshows and digital campaigns to attract longer-stay and higher-spend tourists.

"The department is also promoting initiatives such as 'Goa Beyond Beaches' to highlight the state's hinterland, heritage villages, temples, churches, local cuisine and cultural traditions, while advancing regenerative tourism with an emphasis on community participation, environmental conservation and local benefits," the minister said.

Khaunte said Goa is being positioned as a destination for spiritual and wellness tourism, including yoga, meditation and Ayurveda, while heritage and pilgrimage circuits, eco-tourism and nature-based tourism initiatives across forest trails, waterfalls and rural clusters are being strengthened.

The government is monitoring and acting on incidents that project a negative image of Goa, including those amplified on social media, he said.

"Protecting the state's identity requires collective responsibility," Khaunte asserted. PTI RPS BNM