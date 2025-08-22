Strict action to be taken against owners leasing out land for illegal mining: HP minister

Shimla, Aug 22 (PTI) Land owners conniving with illegal miners will face suitable legal action, Himachal Pradesh Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan told the Assembly on Friday.

Responding to a point or order raised by Fatehpur MLA Bhawani Singh Pathania, the minister said areas where owners are giving out land for illegal mining would be identified and strict action would be taken.

The mining and police departments are working together to fulfil targets, he said, adding that revenue in Nurpur division increased from Rs 8 crore to Rs 20 crore after the government took concrete measures, he added.

Raising the issue, Pathania said land owners are getting into a "kutcha" agreements with people from outside the state and allowing illegal mining on their land in return for money, and that challans are not enough to stop the illegal activity.

He said land owners, crusher owners and transporters are all benefitted and therefore, cases should be registered against land owners who are leasing out land for illegal mining.

After mining, these people approach the government for constructing retaining walls on their lands, he added. PTI BPL RUK RUK