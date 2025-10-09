Strict action underway to curb illicit liquor in Andhra: Minister

Amaravati, Oct 9 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra on Thursday said strict measures are being taken to curb illicit liquor production and supply across the state.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat, Ravindra said the Excise Department’s enforcement wing is actively preventing illegal liquor under the 'Navodayam' initiative.

“Strict measures are being implemented to curb illicit liquor production and its supply across Andhra Pradesh,” Ravindra said in a press release.

He added that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed robust action against illicit liquor, and enforcement at border checkposts has been strengthened since the NDA coalition government took office.

The minister alleged that the opposition YSRCP was spreading false propaganda to "politicise the issue and mislead people by linking unrelated deaths to illicit liquor." He warned that anyone spreading false information in print, electronic, or social media would face action under Sections 353 and 356 of the BNS. PTI MS SSK