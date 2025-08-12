Strict action will be taken against anyone, including policemen, involved in drug trade: Manipur DGP

Imphal, Aug 12 (PTI) Manipur Director General of Police Rajiv Singh on Tuesday asserted that strict action will be taken against anyone, including police personnel, involved in drug-related offences.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' motorcycle rally in Imphal, Singh said that not only Manipur, all states of the Northeast were affected by the drug menace, and were doing their bit to battle it.

"We are very categorical and clear: strict action will be taken against any person involved in drug trade -- be it a policeman or a civilian. This is because it concerns the youth and the future generations. We will be absolutely ruthless in dealing with the menace. The fight against drugs will go on irrespective of who is involved in it," he said.

His assertion came amid Manipur Police suspending five of its personnel, including an inspector, for "grave misconduct" and "dereliction of duty".

Officials privy to the matter said that the suspension was linked to bribery related to the release of drug peddlers after being caught with narcotics.

Sub Inspector Debson Singh, who was among those suspended, was arrested in 2013 for transporting drugs worth over Rs 3 crore to Moreh in Tengnoupal district. PTI COR ACD