Strict enforcement of traffic rules in Assam brought down fatalities on New Year's Eve: CM

Guwahati, Jan 2 (PTI) Strict enforcement of traffic rules on New Year’s Eve has brought down fatality to one this time from 12 four years ago, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

He said the target now will be to ensure zero deaths next year.

"No bigger satisfaction than saving precious lives! 4 years back, we started a mission to strictly enforce road safety measures on New Year's eve to reduce accidents & save lives," Sarma said in a post on X.

"The result? Just 1 unfortunate fatality on 31 Dec 2025," he said.

The state police have been conducting intensified checks during the year-end celebrations since 2022 to reduce road accident cases.

Sarma stated that the number of road accident fatalities in 2022 was 12, which decreased to six in 2023 and five in 2024.

Meanwhile, Guwahati's Joint Commissioner of Police Ankur Jain said no accidents were reported in the city on December 31.

Addressing a press conference, he said over Rs 50.21 crore was collected in fines in traffic rule violation cases in the city last year.

A total of 1,026 accidents were reported in the city in 2025, a decrease from 1,218 cases in 2024, he said.

Sharing data, Jain said the total number of cases registered in the city last year was 5,786, a dip from 7,412 in 2024 and 9,393 in 2023.

The number of cases pending at the end of the year was 2,882, which was a sharp reduction since the beginning of 2021, when 35,396 cases were pending, he said.

The rate of filing of charge sheet improved to 68.34 per cent in 2025, from 42.56 per cent in 2024 and 19.13 per cent in 2023, he added.

"The conviction rate also increased from 4 per cent in 2021 to 28.5 per cent in 2025," he said.

In cases registered under the BNS, the conviction rate was 86.08 per cent, he said.

Jain said that last year, 1,854 cases were registered under crime against property, lower than 2,804 in 2024.

The number of cases of vehicle theft was 553 in 2025 against 1,118 in 2024, he said.

The officer said 203 cases of mobile theft were reported, with an equal number of arrests made, while 1,159 stolen mobile phones were recovered.

Jain said 406 cases related to drugs were registered and 555 persons arrested in 2025. The market value of the seized contraband items was Rs 28.86 crore. PTI SSG SSG SOM