Strict measures in place for Navratri, says Gujarat police; women's safety among four areas of focus

Ahmedabad, Sep 22 (PTI) Gujarat police have put in place strict measures for Navratri festival that began on Monday, with special focus on law and order, women safety, traffic management, and police response and behaviour, officials said.

For women's safety, 'she teams' have been activated where women police officials will be deployed in traditional dress to keep a watch on 'garba' grounds and other crowded places to prevent harassment or any other untoward incident, an official release said.

Director General of Police (DGP) Vikas Sahay held a review meeting with top police officials across the state through video conference during the day, with discussions being held on four main issues -- law and order, women safety and traffic management, and police response and behaviour, it said.

The DGP instructed officials to ensure law and order is maintained across the state during this period, the release said.

"For this, sixteen additional State Reserve Police companies and two Rapid Action Force teams have been allotted, while emphasis has been given on increased patrolling with focus on sensitive areas. Special instructions have also been given to ensure traffic problems do not arise during Navratri," it said.

For effective traffic management during the festival, additional staff has been allotted, stated the release.

Directives have also been given on police response and behaviour, with the police control rooms being asked to be equipped for quick response in case of any incident.

"Senior police officers have also been instructed to attend the control room. At the same time, strict instructions have been given to them to properly treat citizens so that they feel safe," it said. PTI KA BNM