Strict measures to be taken for curbing accidents, Maharashtra govt tells assembly

Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) The Maharashtra government will implement a series of strict measures to curb rising road accidents including stringent action against drunk driving, it told the assembly on Tuesday.

Responding to a calling attention motion by NCP's Dhananjay Munde about the accidents involving private sleeper-coach buses, transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said his department has already initiated several corrective steps.

MLAs Jayant Patil, Bhaskar Jadhav, Aditya Thackeray and Devayani Farande also participated in the discussion.

Referring to an accident that claimed 25 lives near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar last year, the minister said the bus driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Some private bus operators illegally install two-tier berths which poses a serious risk, the minister said, adding that while some countries have banned sleeper coach buses, they continue to operate in India as per the central government's regulations.

To prevent accidents, check posts have been set up across the state, Sarnaik said, adding that Maharashtra has seen one per cent reduction in its accident rate compared to other states over the past year.

The government, however, aims to reduce the number of accidents to zero, he added.

Instructions have been issued to bus owners to install speed governors limiting the speed to 80 kmph amid complaints that some buses run at speeds of 120 to140 kmph, the minister said.

The government is also considering making the installation of breath analyser system -- which prevents a bus from starting if the driver is intoxicated -- mandatory in new buses.

The system costs about Rs 1.5 lakh, the minister said.

A comprehensive road safety plan which includes the installation of reflectors, arrow markings, U-turn indicators, straight lane signage and distance markers wil be implemented, the minister said.

Sarnaik also informed that an inquiry has been ordered into irregularities involving misuse of bus chassis numbers in Sangli. PTI MR KRK