Strict security arrangements in place for smooth R-Day celebrations across valley: Kashmir IGP

Srinagar, Jan 24 (PTI) Kashmir Police chief V K Birdi on Saturday said strict, multi-tier security arrangements have been put in place to ensure peaceful Republic Day celebrations across the valley, and appealed to people to become a part of the event.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Birdi was speaking to mediapersons after a full-dress rehearsal at the Bakshi Stadium here, the venue for the main Republic Day event in Kashmir. He also reviewed the security arrangements for the day at the venue.

"We have multi-tiered security arrangements in place, with involvement from J-K Police, and central paramilitary forces," Birdi said, adding that apart from the main event, separate functions would be held at respective district headquarters across the valley.

Similar strict security arrangements have been made across the valley to ensure peaceful and smooth celebrations, the IGP said, appealing to people to join the celebrations.

"Common people are warmly welcome to join the celebrations along with their families. School children should also join. It is an open event, and everyone is free to come," he said.

A full dress rehearsal was held at the Bakshi Stadium, presided over by Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg. He hoisted the national flag and took the salute at the march past, officials said.

Garg also inspected the parade on the occasion, they said.

The contingents of police and various security forces participated in the march past, with several senior civil administration and police officers present during the rehearsal.

According to officials, security forces restricted vehicular movement on roads leading to the venue as a precautionary measure, with no traffic allowed to ply till the event was over.

Earlier, the divisional commissioner and the IGP paid tributes to martyrs at the Balidan Stambh at Pratap Park near Lal Chowk city centre here, they added. PTI SSB OZ OZ