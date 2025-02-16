Strict security measures at key railway stations in UP following Delhi stampede

Lucknow (UP), Feb 16 (PTI) Stringent protocols are being enforced at key railway stations in Uttar Pradesh such as Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ayodhya, Kanpur, Lucknow and Mirzapur following the stampede at the New Delhi railway station and the massive crowds arriving for the Maha Kumbh.

North Central Railway's Shashikant Tripathi told PTI, "We are strictly adhering to the previously established protocols, which were successfully implemented during festivals like Mauni Amavasya and Basant Panchami." At Prayagraj Junction, entry is restricted to the city side, and passengers are kept in a 'holding area' until their train arrives. RPF Inspector Shiv Kumar said that crowd control measures are "effective".

In Varanasi, Ashok Kumar from the North Eastern Railway said the same protocols are in place at Jhunsi and Rambagh stations, where passengers are held in secure areas until their train arrives.

The security at Varanasi Junction has also been tightened after the Delhi incident.

Station Director Arpit Gupta confirmed that vehicle entry is banned around the station, barriers have been placed at key locations, and security forces monitor the crowd. "CCTV cameras track activity around the clock, and platform changes are communicated at least 90 minutes in advance to prevent stampedes," he said.

Following the Delhi stampede, heightened security measures have also been implemented at Ayodhya's railway stations. Separate entry and exit points have been established for pilgrims, and personnel from the GRP and RPF are ensuring safety. Over 300 staff members and 200 CCTV cameras have been deployed to handle the daily influx of around 1.5 lakh passengers.

Ayodhya RPF Inspector Yashwant Singh said that the railway forces are vigilant and are using CCTV for surveillance. Special trains are running daily to manage the crowd, he added.

Lucknow Joint Commissioner of Police Amit Verma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Raveena Tyagi and Railway Director Prashant Kumar were seen at the Charbagh railway station, where they took stock of the situation and oversaw measures to improve the station's system.

Joint CP Amit Verma said, "We are here to ensure the safety and convenience of passengers. All necessary measures are being implemented to avoid overcrowding." Police have been deployed in large numbers, and the station has been equipped with improved facilities to ensure that no untoward incident occurs in Lucknow.

In Kanpur, District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh conducted a security review at Kanpur Central, instructing local authorities to ensure stronger safety protocols and prevent platform changes before train arrivals.

While Mirzapur has a relatively lighter crowd, additional precautions are in place to avoid overcrowding. PTI COR RAJ CDN MNK MNK