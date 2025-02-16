Strict security measures at New Delhi railway station a day after stampede

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The Delhi Police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) were actively managing the crowd and assisting passengers in boarding trains at the New Delhi railway station on Sunday.

This comes a day after the stampede at the railway station in which 18 people lost their lives.

The security personnel are using loudspeakers and continuously making announcements about trains.

Senior officials of the RPF are taking rounds at the station and supervising the security measures.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railway) KPS Malhotra said that the situation is under control.

“The passengers have already boarded the special train which will leave from platform number 16. Keeping in view the heavy footfall, we have made an extra deployment for special trains as well as for the regular trains. There is rope barricading due to which no one is moving ahead and everything is under control,” Malhotra stated.

The DCP was seen taking several rounds at the station and overseeing the security measures.

At least 18 people were killed in the stampede at the overcrowded New Delhi railway station, with a senior railway official saying on Sunday that the incident occurred after some passengers slipped and fell on others while coming down from a footover bridge.

More than a dozen people were also injured in the stampede on Saturday night at the railway station, which witnessed a surge of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj -- where the Maha Kumbh is underway -- on platform number 14 and 15. PTI NIT NIT MNK MNK