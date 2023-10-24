Strict security measures at river ghats for Durja puja idol immersion

Kolkata, Oct 24 (PTI) Kolkata Police has made elaborate security measures at the 34 ghats along the Hooghly river in the city where immersions of Durga Puja idols are scheduled on Tuesday, a senior officer said.

Police personnel, both in uniform and plainclothes have been deployed at around 40 other waterbodies in the city including ponds and lakes in connection with Tuesday's immersion, he saidd.

Since morning, police have started patrolling on the Hooghly and 18 life-saving boats were kept ready to keep a check on any untoward incident during immersion, the policeman said.

"We are expecting several Durga Puja idol immersions today. These are mostly from household pujas. We are extra cautious this year and have taken all forms of precautionary measures for the Durga idol immersions. All the ghats have been properly guarded and barricaded," the IPS officer told PTI.

Besides, the Kolkata Police Disaster Management team, divers were also kept ready at almost all the ghats.

At Baje Kadamtala, Nimtala, Gwalior ghats, four boats were removing parts of the immersed idols, he said, adding that for extra surveillance, Kolkata Police have erected seven watch towers in and around the ghats alongside the Hooghly.

"We have made arrangements for proper lights at the respective ghats and have banned the playing of DJs during immersions. One inspector is in charge of the proceedings at each ghat under one Assistance Commissioner and a Deputy Commissioner of Police," he said.

Police picketing has been arranged at different pockets of the city, the IPS officer said, adding that traffic movement has been controlled in several crucial junctures here. PTI SCH RG