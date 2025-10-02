Strict security measures for immersion in Ichamati river near Taki

Kolkata, Oct 2 (PTI) As the Durga Puja immersions began on Ichamati river along the India-Bangladesh border near Taki in North 24 Parganas district on Thursday, security has been stepped up to ensure smooth and safe festivities, a senior police officer said.

Security has been beefed up due to the international border status of the Ichamati river, he said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), along with local police from Basirhat Police District, will be patrolling the area as a part of precautionary measures, the officer said.

"The BSF and BGB will patrol the river using speedboats, drones, binoculars, and CCTV cameras. Watchtowers have been set up at key ghats, while disaster management teams and police forces are on standby, " the officer said.

A meeting was held between the border guarding forces of both countries, where it was agreed to respect the border, maintaining separate immersion sites on their respective sides of the river, he said.

"This year, 150 motorised boats carrying 12 to 20 passengers each will be available for visitors, alongside standing boats accommodating five to seven people," the IPS officer of Basirhat Police District told PTI.

"Every year, thousands of tourists from India and abroad gather here. To avoid overcrowding and ensure safety, we have instructed that the immersions must conclude before sunset. Security responsibility lies with border forces, disaster management teams, and local police," he said.

"Boats from Bangladesh will remain on their side and Indian boats on ours. No boat will cross the border," the officer said, adding that immersion will continue from 10 am to 5 pm.

The police officer further said that after years of restrictions, boats from Hasnabad would be allowed to enter Taki via waterways without hassle.

"Strict security arrangements and deployment of disaster management forces have been made to manage the surge," the IPS officer added.

Meanwhile, Taki Municipality has organised a fireworks display during the immersions, chairman Somnath Mukhopadhyay said.