Bird flu: Jaisalmer steps up efforts to protect Great Indian Bustards

Jaisalmer: The Rajasthan forest department has intensified efforts to save the Great Indian Bustards from bird flu infection in Jaisalmer by taking multiple measures, including an increased vigil and building a separate water point for the avian species.

In view of the death of Demoiselle Crane -- a migratory bird -- in Jaisalmer, special vigilance and monitoring are being done at the halting places.

Deputy Forest Conservator of Desert National Park Ashish Vyas said the forest department has built a separate water point for the Great Indian Bustards in areas they roam.

If any dead bird affected by bird flu is found, the animal husbandry department will be informed immediately, he said, adding the chicks of Great Indian Bustard in the hatching centre built in the Sam area of Jaisalmer have absolutely no contact with the outside world and the entry of outsiders has been banned there.

Vyas said that they are constantly keeping an eye to save the Great Indian Bustard from bird flu.

He said that to protect the birds from bird flu disease in Jaisalmer, the team of the Veterinary Forest Department of Wildlife Institute of India working in the Great Indian Bustard Project is keeping a 24-hour watch on the abnormal behaviour and other activities of the state bird.

After the confirmation of bird flu, 28 demoiselle crane birds have died due to the disease. Along with the deployment of quick response teams, the field officers of the animal hospital, and the medical, forest and revenue departments have been alerted.