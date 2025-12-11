Strict watch on road repair, constructions must to curb pollution: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The Delhi government on Thursday held a meeting to discuss pollution emanating from road construction and civic work in the city and moot ways to control it.

The meeting, attended, among others, by PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, discussed the Delhi Standard Framework for Road Redevelopment.

Gupta said the focus must be on building a uniform, practical and accountable system to curb dust pollution arising from road construction, maintenance work, and repeated excavation.

Later, in a post on X in Hindi, she said the government's priority is to ensure safer and dust-free roads for citizens.

"The roads of Delhi should be dust-free and safe. Frequent digging, haphazard work, and delays in maintenance lead to increased pollution. Strict control is a must," she wrote.

Officials said the objective of the review was to finalise a framework for proper drainage, strong pavement design, regular cleaning, timely maintenance of civic structures, and swift pothole repairs.

The system will also mandate a ban on frequent digging and make utility mapping compulsory so that excavation after road construction is permitted only in emergencies.

"All departments have been issued clear directions to improve coordination and ensure that dust-reduction measures are implemented without any laxity," a senior government official said. "Pollution control remains the government's top priority." Cabinet members Pravesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Ravinder Inder Singh and Pankaj Kumar Singh attended the meeting, along with Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, officials from NDMC, DDA, DJB, power and telecom utilities, and the Delhi Traffic Police. PTI NSM VN VN