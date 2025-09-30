Strictest possible action against those who insult sacrifices of martyrs: J-K LG

Srinagar, Sep 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday warned of the strictest possible action against those who speak the language of separatists and terrorists, saying they insult the sacrifices of martyrs.

The LG was speaking at the closing ceremony of the 20th J&K Police Martyrs' Memorial Football Tournament.

"Those who speak the language of separatists and terrorists insult the sacrifices of our martyrs and hurt their souls and strictest possible action according to the law of the land will be taken against such elements," LG Sinha said here.

He said the land of Jammu and Kashmir is saturated with blood and sacrifice by martyrs of the J-K Police, Army and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) for the nation's integrity and "if anyone disrespects the sovereignty of India and the memories of police martyrs, he will not be spared".

The Lt Governor saluted the selfless service and supreme sacrifice of J-K Police bravehearts and their crucial role in security, stability and a safe environment for progress and prosperity of the Union Territory.

"Jammu Kashmir is a symbol of the tradition of sacrifice of our brave warriors from the Army, police and CAPFs; hence, preserving the memories of the martyrs is the responsibility not only of the forces but also of the entire public," he said.

Referring to the sacrifices rendered by the security forces, Sinha said the bravehearts gave up their lives to fulfil the dreams of society.

"The peace, progress and prosperity have been made possible by their ultimate sacrifice. Society can never repay the debt of soldiers' immense sacrifices for the country, but they must ensure to honour our fallen heroes and their family members," he added.

The LG commended the J-K Police force for empowering youth through the Civic Action Programme.

He interacted with the players and handed over trophies and cash prizes to the winning teams, and other top-performing teams and the players who excelled in the tournament.

In the finals, J-K Bank defeated the Kashmir Avengers Football Club and emerged as the winner of the 20th J&K Police Martyrs' Memorial Football Tournament. PTI SSB KSS KSS