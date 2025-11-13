Strictest possible punishment for Delhi blast perpetrators; will send message to world: Amit Shah

Ahmedabad, Nov 13 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the punishment for those behind the blast in Delhi will send a message to the world that no one should ever dare to even think of such an attack again.

Shah was speaking, through video link, at the inauguration of Shri Motibhai R Chaudhary Sagar Sainik School and Sagar Organic Plant at Boriyavi village in Gujarat's Mehsana district.

"All those who committed this cowardly act and those behind it will be brought before the law and given the strictest possible punishment. The Government of India and Ministry of Home Affairs are fully committed to ensuring this," he was quoted as saying in an official release.

He also expressed deep condolences for the families of the victims of the blast, it said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to ensure strict punishment for all those responsible for this terrorist act will definitely be fulfilled," Shah said, as per the Press Information Bureau release.

"Punishment given to the perpetrators of the Delhi terror attack will send a message to the world that no one should ever dare to even think of such an attack in our country," he added.

Under Modi's leadership, the entire world has recognized India's fight against terrorism over the past 11 years, and the prime minister is at the forefront of leading this fight globally, he said.

A high-intensity blast in a car near the Red Fort on Monday evening killed at least 13 persons. PTI PD KRK