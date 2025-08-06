Strictly adhere to 75% attendance requirement for appearing in board exams: CBSE to schools

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has warned schools to strictly adhere to the 75 per cent attendance requirement for students appearing for board exams, according to officials.

According to the CBSE Examination Bye Laws, a minimum of 75 per cent attendance is mandatory for students to be eligible to appear for the board examinations.

The CBSE offers a 25 per cent relaxation only in cases of exigencies such as medical emergencies, participation in national or international sports events, and other serious reasons, if supported by the necessary documents or record.

"All students and parents must be made aware of the mandatory 75 pc attendance requirement criteria and the potential consequences of not meeting this criteria. Any student, if on leave due to a medical or any other reason, needs to apply for the leave to the school with proper medical and other documents at the time of availing leave. Leave without a written request will be considered unauthorized absence from the school," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said in a letter to schools.

The board has directed that schools must regularly monitor and maintain correct attendance records.

"Attendance registers should be updated daily, signed by the class teacher and the competent authority of the school and be readily available for inspection by the CBSE.

"The Board may conduct surprise inspections to verify student attendance records. During such inspections, if it is found that the records are incomplete or students have not been attending the school regularly, the school may face strict action, including disaffiliation. The students may be disqualified from appearing in the board exams," Bhardwaj said.