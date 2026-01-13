'Strictly avoid' 'Harijan', 'Girijan' in official communications, Haryana govt tells depts

Chandigarh, Jan 13 (PTI) The Haryana government has asked all its departments, public and educational institutes and others to "strictly avoid" using the terms 'Harijan' and 'Girijan' in official communications in respect of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) respectively.

The Haryana Chief Secretary's Office issued a letter in this regard on Tuesday.

Mahatma Gandhi had named the SCs as 'Harijans', meaning 'people of God'. However, BR Ambedkar was against the use of 'Harijans' and he preferred to call them Dalits.

"The Haryana government has issued directions to all Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, Boards, Corporations, Public Sector Undertakings, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Sub-Divisional Officers (Civil) and Registrars of Universities in the State to strictly avoid the use of terms such as 'Harijan' and 'Girijan' in all official matters and correspondence," an official statement said.

It has been reiterated in the letter that the Constitution of India does not use these expressions for denoting SCs and STs.

The state government has referred to the instructions of the government of India which clearly mandate the discontinuation of these expressions in official dealings.

"The matter was reviewed by the state government, during which it came to notice that certain departments had not been strictly adhering to the said instructions.

"Consequently, all departments and authorities have been directed to ensure full compliance with the central government's guidelines and to discontinue the usage of the terms 'Harijan' and 'Girijan' in all official records, correspondence and communications," the statement said.