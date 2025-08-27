Strike by lawyers of Delhi dist courts to continue on Thursday, Friday

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) The lawyers' strike in Delhi district courts will continue on Thursday and Friday to protest against a notification issued by the Lieutenant Governor (LG), allowing police to virtually present evidence in courts from police stations, a communication said.

The advocates have been completely abstaining from work for five days since August 22.

A communication from the New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA) said, "It has been unanimously decided to continue to completely abstain from work on August 28 and 29 in all the district courts of Delhi against the arbitrary notification dated August 13 issued by the LG of Delhi." Tarun Rana, secretary of NDBA, said, "Since the impugned notification is against the public at large, there shall be a massive demonstration on Friday, i.e., August 29 at noon outside LG House, 6, Raj Niwas Marg, Ludlow Castle, Civil Lines, New Delhi, by the advocates of all bar associations of Delhi to make aware the public at large of this arbitrary notification." PTI MNR MNR KSS KSS