Striking admission of governance failures: Cong's attack over BJP replacing six sitting MPs in Delhi

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday attacked the BJP over the party replacing six of its seven sitting MPs in Delhi, saying the decision highlights the growing concerns over ineffective leadership with MPs being "inaccessible to their constituents, absent in Parliament and indifferent to their responsibilities".

Advertisment

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the BJP government at the Centre has "repeatedly undermined federal principles and tried to weaken states that are not aligned with them". In a set of questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his rally in Dwarka here on Wednesday, Ramesh asked, "Why did the cost of the Dwarka Expressway increase from 18 crore/km to 250 crore/km? Why has the lieutenant governor hampered the functioning of the Delhi government? Did BJP's Delhi MPs perform so poorly that 6/7 are being replaced?." The seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi go to polls on May 25 in the sixth round of the seven-phase general elections. The BJP that won all the seats in 2014 and 2019 polls replaced six of its sitting MPs here, except Manoj Tiwari who is seeking reelection from the North East Delhi constituency.

The Congress leader said a 2023 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report had sharply criticised the "BJP's construction of the Dwarka Expressway whose cost increased more than tenfold from just Rs 18 crore/km to Rs 250 crore/km".

"The report flags that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways sanctioned the project without even a detailed project report and arbitrarily chose to build a massive eight-lane elevated corridor," Ramesh said.

Advertisment

"For no reasons on record, the project highway in the Haryana region, where its length was 19 km, was planned with eight-lane elevated main carriageway and six-lane at grade road," he quoted the report as saying.

Why was the design of this project "arbitrarily changed", Ramesh asked.

"Can the outgoing PM tell us which of his friends is really benefiting from the increased expenditure on this project?" he asked.

Advertisment

Ramesh said that since 2014, the Modi government has often deployed the lieutenant governor (LG) to override Delhi's elected government in its shameless attempts to centralise power.

"The BJP has repeatedly undermined federal principles and tried to weaken states that are not aligned with them. By curtailing the powers of Delhi's government through the LG, the Modi Sarkar is not only violating constitutional boundaries but also eroding the democratic framework that supports India's federal structure," he said.

Ramesh alleged that the BJP has repeatedly prioritised political gain over constitutional fidelity and the democratic mandate of elected state officials. Does the "outgoing PM" have no respect for the principles of federalism enshrined in India's Constitution, he asked.

Advertisment

The Congress general secretary alleged that in a striking admission of their governance failures, the BJP has replaced nearly all its sitting MPs from Delhi.

"This decision highlights their growing concerns over ineffective leadership, with MPs being inaccessible to their constituents, absent in Parliament and indifferent to their responsibilities. The party has clearly failed to drive meaningful development in the capital, despite holding all seven seats since 2014," he said.

"Can the outgoing PM tell us why these BJP leaders have failed so miserably in their duties to the people of Delhi? What assurance can we have that this new set of candidates will perform better?" Ramesh said.

Advertisment

Earlier in the day, Ramesh had accused the BJP of ignoring the plight of Uttar Pradesh's once thriving sugar industry and neglecting farmers' frequent calls to increase the price of sugarcane.

He posed questions to Prime Minister Modi ahead of his rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti and Basti.

"Why does Shravasti have the highest infant mortality rate in UP? Why have 189 primary schools in Basti been declared unusable? Why has the BJP neglected Basti's sugarcane farmers and sugar mills?" Ramesh said on X. PTI ASK ASK ANB ANB