Striking employees say no 'positive' response of Punjab govt on demands

Chandigarh, Dec 5 (PTI) Representatives of ministerial staff in Punjab who have been on a pen-down strike since November 8 on Tuesday said they did not receive any “positive” response regarding their demands during a meeting with the cabinet sub-committee.

Salaries of nearly two lakh government employees have been delayed due to the strike, Punjab State Ministerial Services Union (PSMSU) president Amrik Singh claimed.

However, there was no immediate response from the state government over the claims of the striking employees.

Over 50,000 employees working in more than 50 government departments have been on a strike for almost a month, demanding implementation of the old pension scheme, release of pending dearness allowance and regularisation of employees.

The cabinet sub-committed led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema Tuesday held a meeting with the representatives of the PSMSU here.

“There was no positive response from the state government towards our demands in the meeting,” the PSMSU chief said after the meeting.

Singh said the next course of action will be decided in the meeting of striking employees, scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a government statement said that during the meeting with the representatives of the PSMSU, the cabinet sub-committee discussed their demand letter point by point.

The cabinet sub-committee assured the union that their main demands would be resolved in the coming days, the statement said.

Meanwhile, a deputy commissioner rank officer in one of the districts in Punjab said the government employees in his district are yet to get their salaries.

In the normal course, salaries are paid on the first day of the month.

According to the striking employees, the departments send bills to the treasury department and thereafter, the salaries are credited into the accounts of employees.

In November last year, the state cabinet had approved the implementation of the OPS scheme, which was discontinued in 2004.

The issue of non-implementation of the OPS and pending dearness allowance was raised by Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa in the November 28-29 session of the Punjab Assembly.

Bajwa, who is Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, had asked the AAP government about the timeframe of the implementation of the OPS for the government employees in the state. PTI CHS VSD KVK KVK