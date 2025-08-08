Stringent action for failing to maintain food quality standards: Andhra minister

Amaravati, August 8 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar on Friday warned that strict action will be taken against hotels, food courts and food and beverage establishments violating food quality standards.

Manohar said that harmful substances are allegedly being mixed in food at some hotels, causing health issues. People should remain alert while consuming outside food, he said.

"Strict action will be taken against hotels, food courts and establishments that fail to maintain quality standards in food preparation," said Manohar in a press release.

He said that a cabinet subcommittee discussed the matter and directed officials to take action.

Prompt action will follow against non-compliant establishments identified during inspections, he said.

The minister noted that during recent checks in Visakhapatnam, 44 of 51 restaurants were found violating norms. Multiple deficiencies were recorded and authorities gathered strong evidence for immediate legal action, he added. PTI MS STH ADB