Stringent MCOCA invoked against six members of Latur gang

Latur, Apr 12 (PTI) Latur police has invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against six members of a gang for its violent activities, an official said on Saturday.

The six have previously been booked under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act and were even externed from district limits, but their illegal activities continued, he said.

"They recently assaulted a man in public in Ambajogai. Shivajinagar police station had registered a case. The six are Ajinkya Mule, Balaji Jagtap, Akshay Kamble, Nitin Bhalke, Sahil Pathan and Pranav Sandikar. At present there are 13 cases registered against them in various police stations in the district," he said. PTI COR BNM