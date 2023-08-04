Strive for administrative efficiency, TN CM tells officials

Chennai, Aug 4 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday urged government officials to strive and attain administrative efficiency by translating announcements on schemes into government orders, and work expeditiously to complete the projects. They should focus attention on executing the "priority schemes" and ensure coordination between department secretaries and officials at various levels for the early completion of developmental projects, he said.

"When announcements translate into government orders and come to use, then this is an administrative accomplishment," the Chief Minister said while reviewing the progress of implementing the priority schemes at a meeting held at the Secretariat.

Such reviews are conducted to ensure a smooth take-off for the schemes. Further, during his field visits, it was noticed that the works remained incomplete at certain places. The Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the work ahead of the northeast monsoon and also update information on the dashboard.

"Information on the progress of work should be submitted with photos," he said and stressed that what's important is how soon a scheme comes into force after it was announced.

"Hence, officials connected with the work and department secretaries, as well, should implement the scheme quickly, as any delay would result in cost escalation," he said and added officials who complete the work on time should be appreciated.

Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru, Rural Development Minister I Periyasamy, Revenue Minister K K S S R Ramachandran, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Housing Minister S Muthusamy, Cooperative Minister K R Periyakaruppan, MSME Minister T M Anbarasan, Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and other officials participated. PTI JSP KH