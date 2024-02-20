Strive to accomplish dream of 'Viksit Bharat': Arunachal Guv to youths

Itanagar, Feb 20 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik Tuesday called upon the youths to strive to accomplish the dream of ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India).

Speaking at the 38th Statehood Day celebrations here, Parnaik advised the youths to create a new work culture that would adhere to values, ethics and morals and instil pride in being Indian, not only in thought but also in spirit, intellect and deeds as well as develop knowledge skills, values and disposition that support commitments to human right and well being.

He exhorted them to orient their growth based on three basic principles - literacy, discipline and motivation - which will make them good citizens and good leaders.

The governor said that Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed a remarkable journey of transformational growth and development in the last eight years.

“The transformation of Arunachal Pradesh and all states of the northeast region is the result of the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the unstinting support from the Centre,” he said.

Parnaik added that the major achievements of the state have been the construction of enormous infrastructure enhancing road, rail and air connectivity, economic prosperity, inclusive development and poverty reduction during these last eight years.

“The state has been proud to have conducted national and International events like G-20, sporting events, and commendable enhancements in the field of education, health, tourism, hydropower, climate and biodiversity,” he said.

He also said that the state government has undergone significant policy reforms in strengthening panchayati raj institutions and enhancing e-governance efficiency and productivity.

The commitments of the state on the Statehood Day resonates with 'Ek Bharat', 'Shreshtha Bharat', achieving near complete saturation of central government projects, and is in sync with 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra', he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the state witnessed massive developments in the past ten years under the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

"The northern belt of the state, especially the border areas, is witnessing development under the Centre's ambitious vibrant village programme," Khandu added.