Strive to ensure a crime-free society, TN CM tells police

Chennai, Feb 28 (PTI) Asserting that the basis of good governance was to ensure a peaceful life for the people, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday called upon the police force to firmly support the government's endeavour in this regard by striving to create a crime-free society.

Advertisment

The police should never allow crimes including those commissioned by misusing technology to happen, he said while addressing the newly inducted officers who completed their training at the Tamil Nadu Police Academy at Oonamanchery on the city outskirts.

"Utilise the skills acquired at the academy to overcome new challenges that arise in society and serve with dedication. Take preventive steps to avert crimes, bring the culprits to book, and make sure crimes don't recur," the Chief Minister advised in his video message.

He said policing was not just like any other job but a service. "So, discharge your duties sincerely and earn the goodwill of the people," Stalin said and reminded that the state government was committed to protecting the people from all walks of life and to uphold social justice.

The Chief Minister congratulated 19 Deputy Superintendents of Police including 13 women and 429 police Sub-Inspectors including 74 women who completed their training.

State Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal and Additional Director General of Police Davidson were among the officials who participated. PTI JSP JSP SS