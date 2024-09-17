Strive to ensure unprecedented victory in 2026 polls: Stalin to DMK cadres

Chennai, Sep 17 (PTI) DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday urged his party cadres to strive and ensure an unprecedented victory for the party in the 2026 Assembly election and claimed that the services of the Dravidian major is needed for another century to come.

Also, he took a dig at the central government on Goods and Services Tax (GST) saying no one has the right to even ask what the GST on cream bun was. In a veiled attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre, he said despite the meagre funds flow, he was able to achieve significantly in diverse fields.

"We can make Tamil Nadu the best state in the country if we get full financial allocation," Stalin said addressing the "Mupperum Vizha" - triple celebrations marking the birth anniversaries of rationalist leader Periyar and late Chief Minister C N Annadurai, and the 75th founding anniversary of the DMK, here.

"We will win in the next Assembly election too. I am not saying this out of arrogance but out of faith in you. The DMK has an ideology, strong cadres who can take this forward, and a leadership emboldened by the bravery of the cadres. Let's move on to the century (to come)," Stalin said.

His target was the 2026 Assembly election and the party workers should work hard to facilitate an unprecedented victory. "Are you prepared to script this chapter?" he asked and the crowd responded with a roraring "yes." Assailing the Centre over financial allocation and autonomy, the CM said, "a situation has arisen wherein there's no right to ask what the GST on cream bun is... despite the meagre financial allocation we were able to achieve so much. We can make TN the best state in the country if we get the funds in total." He assured that he would take steps to ensure more powers to states by amending the Constitution.

"We are with the people and that's why the people are with us and hence victory will be ours," the DMK president said.

Earlier, the party screened an Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated image of Dravidian stalwart and late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, seated beside Stalin, to greet the party members on the occasion. The facade of the venue was designed to resemble the Senji fort.

Stalin presented the Kalaignar Award to DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan, Periyar award to 108-year-old organic farmer and Padmashri Pappammal (received by her grand daughter Jayasudha), Anna award to 'Misa' Ramanathan, Pavendar award to Kavignar Tamizhdasan, DMK spokesperson, Perasiriyar award to former MLA V P Rajan and M K Stalin award to former DMK MP S S Palanimanickam.

The party instituted the M K Stalin award this year, to honour the Chief Minister for running a Dravidian model government that drew the country's attention. Late Karunanidhi started giving away the awards in 1985 and the party subsequently instituted awards in the name of Periyar, Anna, Karunanidhi, Bharathidasan and K Anbazhagan.

Recalling his recent US trip to attract investments into Tamil Nadu, Stalin said the financial commitments would facilitate the creation of employment to thousands of persons.

"I wish to point out that the party was in power when it celebrated silver jubilee, golden jubilee and now the 75th anniversary. It will remain in power to celebrate the centenary and will last for another century," he said. PTI JSP ROH