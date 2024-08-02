Strive to improve employability, National Educational Tech Forum chairman tells students

Vellore (Tamil Nadu), Aug 2 (PTI) Chairman of National Educational Technology Forum Anil D Sahasrabudhe on Friday urged young graduates to be constant learners and strive to improve their employability.

Becoming multi-dimensional, acquiring skills and developing the right attitude would help in their career prospects and development, Sahasrabudhe said at the 39th convocation of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) here.

"Jobs are plenty and whichever profession you choose, how you become multi-dimensional and develop yourselves is important," he said.

For instance, those with mechanical or civil engineering as basic background could think of pursuing courses in Computer Science or Internet of Things and thus improve their employability, he said.

"Have a vision. There's no dearth of opportunities if you are a constant learner," he said and added that they should equip themselves to seize the opportunities as the country was inching towards becoming the third largest economy.

He reminded that the New Education Policy focussed on a multi-disciplinary approach and encouraged multiple entry.

Chairman, ASSOCHAM Karnataka state development council and senior executive advisor Toyota Industries Engines India Pvt Ltd, T R Parasuraman, said there was no substitute for hard work and that one should learn from failures.

"Attitude, knowledge and skills are important for one's development," he emphasised.

VIT founder-chancellor G Viswanathan, who presided over the convocation ceremony, underscored the role of educational institutions, government and private sector in further improving the education scenario.

"The rural, poor and middle-class should be encouraged with scholarships to pursue higher education. Also, the spending on higher education and research should be enhanced," he said.

He highlighted the VIT's role in providing scholarships to the rural, poor and middle class sections in pursuing higher education.

VIT vice-presidents Sankar Viswanathan and G V Selvam and assistant vice-president Kadhambari S Viswanathan also took part in the convocation ceremony.

A total of 8,205 undergraduate and post-graduate students, and 357 Ph.D graduates were awarded degrees and gold medals were given to 65 candidates. PTI JSP SS