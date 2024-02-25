Strive to win more than 370 seats in Lok Sabha polls: Amit Shah to BJP workers in MP

Gwalior, Feb 25 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asked the BJP workers to strive for polling of 370 additional votes in each booth, compared to the last general polls, to achieve the target of winning more than 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He was speaking to nearly 400 leaders and workers here of the booth management committee of Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior-Chambal cluster comprising four Lok Sabha seats - Morena, Bhind, Guna and Gwalior.

Each vote counts for the party, Shah said as he asked the workers to ensure polling of additional 370 votes in each booth, compared to the last elections, a local BJP leader, who attended the meeting, quoted Shah as saying.

Around 100 days are left for the Lok Sabha polls, the leader said quoting Shah.

The Union minister also held one-on-one meetings with some party leaders and activists to know the ground situation and discussed with them strategies to ensure victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

He urged the BJP workers to strive to increase the party's vote share by 10 per cent in the Lok Sabha polls, the leader said.

Earlier, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and state BJP chief VD Sharma accorded a warm welcome to Shah on his arrival here.

After the meeting, Shah left for Khajuraho where he will address the BJP's booth workers.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting in MP said the BJP will cross the 370 seats-mark in the Lok Sabha polls, and even the opposition leaders in Parliament are saying the ruling coalition will get more than 400 seats.

PM Modi had also asked voters to ensure polling of additional 370 votes in each booth, compared to the last elections, for the BJP to win 370 seats, out of the 543 Lok Sabha seats.

The BJP has set a target to win all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh.

In 2019, the BJP won 28 seats in the state.

The Congress managed to win just one seat - Chhindwara - the stronghold of former chief minister Kamal Nath.

On Wednesday, several Congress workers in Chhindwara joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav who claimed that many more Congressmen would join the ruling party. PTI COR LAL ADU GK