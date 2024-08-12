'Strive towards quality education, self-reliance': Himachal governor to state university VCs

Shimla, Aug 12 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla held a meeting with the vice chancellors of six government universities of the state here on Monday.

Universities should move towards economic self-reliance by promoting the spirit of entrepreneurship and commercialisation of research and innovations, Shukla said.

The governor said that the universities must continue to strive towards excellence, ensuring that the education that is provided should be robust in content and relevant to the evolving demands of the global landscape.

Developing partnerships with industries, enhancing alumni networks, and creating endowment funds could help the universities generate sustainable income, he said.

Fostering an entrepreneurial spirit among students and faculty, could lead to the commercialisation of research and innovations further contributing to the economic self-reliance of our institutions, the governor added.

"It was imperative that our curriculum was continuously updated to reflect the latest advancements in various fields. We must emphasise on holistic development to equip our students not only with academic knowledge but also with the critical thinking and problem-solving skills to assist them to excel in life," Shukla said.

He said the digitisation of universities was not merely optional but necessary.

"We must work towards creating smart campuses where technology seamlessly integrates with education," said the governor.

The adoption of online learning platforms, and digital libraries and administration would be crucial in maintaining the competitive edge of our universities, he added.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur, who was also present at the meeting, said that the state government was determined to bring qualitative improvement in education and many important decisions are being taken for it.

He said that educational institutions in the state were being developed in clusters in a phased manner as per to predetermined parameters.

Agriculture and horticulture universities of the state could provide more support to the farmers and orchardists with enhanced technology and innovations so as to increase the productivity of their crops, the minister said.