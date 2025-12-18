Striving to improve infra, public amenities in all TN districts, says CM Stalin

Chennai, Dec 18 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said he was striving to improve the infrastructure and public amenities in all the districts across the state.

Inaugurating the Perarignar Anna marriage hall, named after the late Chief Minister C N Annadurai, and solemnising the marriages of 15 couples, the CM said he experienced a sense of satisfaction whenever he visited his home constituency Kolathur.

He expressed the hope that the Perarignar Anna marriage hall, built at a cost of Rs 25.72 crore, would meet the requirements of people.

Stalin said Kolathur Assembly constituency has become synonymous with achievement, and his name, too.

He attributed the success in his life to his wife Durga, who remained supportive even when he was detained under MISA during the emergency. "Not only to me, for everyone, including Minister P K Sekar Babu or you, your spouse is behind your success," the chief minister said.

During his visit to Kolathur today, Stalin laid foundation stones for a new government school in GKM Colony and Amudham supermarket in Periyar Nagar to come up for a total cost of Rs 17.47 crore.

"We have made Kolathur the best in all aspects, including providing modern hospitals, parks, Muthalvar Padaippagam (Co-working space/learning centre), libraries, stadium, and corporation schools. We are working to elevate all 234 constituencies in the same way," Stalin later said in a post on 'X.' PTI JSP JSP KH