Strong action must be taken against those involved: Meghalaya CM on Manipur horror

Shillong, Jul 20 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday said strong action must be taken against those behind the May 4 incident in Manipur in which two women were paraded naked by a mob.

Speaking to PTI, Sangma said he was very disturbed by the incident, a video of which went viral on social media.

"It is very disturbing, and should not have happened. The government must take strong action against those involved," he said.

"A month back, I, as leader of the National People's Party, wrote to PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah regarding actions needed to be taken (in Manipur). In the last all-party meeting, we also stressed on this, and that strict actions should be taken against the perpetrators," he added.

Two tribal women were paraded naked by a mob in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on May 4.

In a tweet, Sangma earlier said, "Extremely disturbed by the recent incident in Manipur. Stripping any human of their dignity is the most demeaning and inhumane act. I strongly condemn such actions. Guilty should be given the harshest punishment." More than 150 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts. PTI JOP BDC NN SOM SOM