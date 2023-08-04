Strong action to be taken in arms looting case, says Manipur DGP

Imphal, Aug 4 (PTI) A day after a mob broke into a police armoury and looted firearms and ammunition in the ethnic strife-affected Manipur, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh on Friday asserted that strong action will be taken against those involved in the incident.

Though the northeastern state is limping back to normalcy, some sporadic incidents of violence are taking place, the top officer said.

"No one involved in the looting of arms will be spared. Legal action will be taken against the perpetrators,” Singh told reporters at the sidelines of a programme here.

The mob looted more than 19,000 rounds of bullets of different calibres, an AK series assault rifle, three 'Ghaatak' rifles, 195 self-loading rifles, five MP-5 guns, 16 9mm pistols, 25 bulletproof jackets, 21 carbines, 124 hand grenades among others were looted from the battalion headquarters of the 2nd India Reserve Battalion (IRB) at Naranseina in Bishnupur district on May 3, officials said.

"Normalcy has started limping back though there are sporadic incidents of violence," Singh said and appealed to cooperate with the security personnel.

Speaking at a programme to pay tribute to Manipur Rifles personnel Torungbam Rishikumar who succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night, the DGP termed the 47-year-old death as "unfortunate".

Torungbam Rishikumar had suffered bullet injuries on the head during an exchange of fire with unidentified gunmen at Senjam Chirang in Imphal West district on Thursday.

Singh said assistance will be extended to the family of the deceased.

More than 160 people lost their lives and several hundred were injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts. PTI COR NN