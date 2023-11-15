Strong action will be taken: Bengal Guv on Joynagar murder case

Kolkata, Nov 15 (PTI) Asserting that violence is influencing politics in the state, West Bengal Governor Dr C V Ananda Bose on Wednesday said strong action would be taken against those involved in the killing of a local Trinamool Congress leader in Joynagar of South 24 Parganas district and lynching of an accused in the incident.

Advertisment

The governor stated that the culture of violence in Bengal should stop and the law would take its course.

"Law will take its course. We will certainly take strong action against it and Raj Bhavan will also be doing its duty. Strict action should be taken against violence. It requires not only legal action but also social measures. Violence is influencing the politics of Bengal. This culture of violence must stop," Bose said on the sidelines of a programme at the Raj Bhavan here.

He asserted that arson, looting and killings have been "prevalent" in Bengal and said strong action would be taken to end the existing culture of violence.

Advertisment

"Arson, looting, intimidation and murder are part of crime. A crime-ridden environment exists in some parts of the state. We will certainly try our best to see that this culture of violence ends. Strong action will be taken," Bose said.

Saifuddin Laskar, TMC area president of Bamungachi in Joynagar was shot dead near his house by some gunmen on Monday morning, prompting a group of people to lynch an alleged assailant, police said.

Supporters of Laskar, whose wife is a panchayat pradhan, caught one of the alleged assailants and beat him to death, according to locals. PTI SCH BDC