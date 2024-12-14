Strong and respectable position of women is symbol of prosperous nation, says Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Dec 14 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday said that a strong and respectable position of women is a symbol of an advanced and prosperous society and nation.

Keeping this in mind, one year of our government has been dedicated to respect, security and welfare of women, he added.

The chief minister said mothers and sisters had an important participation in the opportunity given to us last year by the people of the state to serve.

Swami Vivekananda also said that welfare of the world is not possible without improving the status of women, he added.

The chief minister was addressing the state level women's conference organized in Udaipur on the occasion of completion of one year of the state government.

Sharma said that both men and women have a role in making any society advanced and progressive.

He said that women as a mother contribute significantly from the beginning in the development of culture, civilization and human qualities in their child.

The chief minister said the BJP had promised the mothers and sisters of the state in 'Sankalp Patra' that it will take effective action against crimes against women.

After the BJP government was formed, it worked for women's safety and women's welfare by considering that resolution as our goal, he added.

Sharma said the government has decided to form 500 Kalika Patrolling Units to prevent incidents of harassment of women in public places in the state and to provide a fear-free environment to girls and women.

In the first phase, the government has issued approval for the operation of 250 Kalika Patrolling Units and approved the posts of 1,000 constables, he added.

Sharma said the state government has launched an app and RSRTC's Security Command Center and Panic Button Project to provide 24-hour police assistance to women in emergency situations.

The girls should be given proper education and support from the beginning so that they can move forward on the path of progress and contribute to the progress of society and the country, he added.

Taking a step in this direction, the government has started the Laado Protsahan Yojana to provide a saving bond of Rs 1 lakh on the birth of girls from poor families, the chief minister said.

He said that today Rs 2,500 has been transferred as the first installment to one lakh beneficiaries of this scheme.

Sharma said that as soon as BJP's government was formed, LPG cylinders were provided to eligible families for Rs 450 from January 1, 2024.

The subsidy amount of cylinder has been transferred to NFSA beneficiary families through DBT, he added.

The chief minister said the government has increased the monthly honorarium of Anganwadi workers by 10 per cent.

Also, about 4.50 lakh women of the state have been benefited under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, he added.

Sharma said the state government has increased the amount of Rs 5,000 given under the scheme to Rs 6,500. Today its additional amount of Rs 1,500 has been transferred to 70,000 women, he added.

Sharma further said the government has started the distribution of 10,000 electric cooking systems.

One lakh new Lakhpati Didi and 216 Namo Drone Didi have also been honored today, he added.

Apart from this, a loan of Rs 100 crore has been approved to the self-help groups through Mahila Nidhi Bank and Raj Sakhi portal has been launched for 45 lakh self-help groups, the chief minister said.

The steps taken by the state government in this one year have made the women of our state self-reliant, empowered and respected, he added.

Asserting this is just the beginning, Sharma said the government will in the coming time provide every opportunity to the women of the state to realize their dreams.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and Women and Child Development Minister Diya Kumari addressing the conference said the double engine government of the Centre and the state is running public welfare schemes focussing women. PTI AG AS AS