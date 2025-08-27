Strong arbitration framework must for ease of doing business: Meghwal

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Wednesday said the government was committed to legal reforms and asserted that a strong arbitration framework is pivotal to enhancing ease of doing business and positioning India as a global hub for dispute resolution.

Addressing an event on alternate dispute resolution in Singapore, he said dispute resolution is rooted in India's cultural ethos where consensus was always promoted.

According to an official statement, Union Law Secretary Anju Rathi Rana emphasised Singapore's status as one of India's largest trading partners in ASEAN and a frontrunner in FDI inflows into India.

She recalled India's pioneering commitment to international arbitration, being one of the first six Asian signatories of the Geneva Convention and among the ten original signatories of the New York Convention.