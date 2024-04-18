Strong base, weak opposition may give BJP edge in Assam's Lakhimpur LS seat

North Lakhimpur (Assam), Apr 18 (PTI) Assam's Lakhimpur constituency, located on the northern banks of the Brahmaputra river, grapples with problems of flood, erosion, poor connectivity and remoteness.

Though the failure of sitting BJP MP Pradan Baruah to raise these or, for that matter, any issue in the outgoing Lok Sabha may have drawn criticism, the saffron party's strong base in the constituency and a weak opposition may tilt the balance in his favour.

The newly constructed national highways, the opening and laying of foundation stones for major bridges, and the ongoing projects to control floods and erosion are factors in favour of the ruling regime.

Spread over nine Assembly segments in Lakhimpur, Dhemaji and Tinsukia districts, a total of 15,69,531 voters will elect from among the nine candidates in the fray in the first phase of polling on Friday.

The BJP and its ally Asom Gana Parishad have MLAs in eight of these Assembly constituencies, with the ninth held by the Congress.

However, the lone Congress MLA from the Lok Sabha constituency, Bharat Chandra Narah, had resigned from primary membership of the party ahead of the elections after his wife and former four-time MP, including a stint in Rajya Sabha, Ranee Narah, was denied nomination.

Uday Shankar Hazarika, who left the BJP last year to join the Congress, was given the party ticket and though he claimed of making inroads into the saffron bastion since 2014, the party's internal strife is proving to be a major hurdle for him.

Sounding confident of retaining the seat for the third successive term, Baruah, who was earlier a Congress MLA, maintained that "good work has been done in the last 10 years" and people will vote "for development, for Modi".

Progress in infrastructure development, especially in road connectivity and expansion of the railway network, besides economic growth and social progress took place in the last decade, he claimed.

Baruah also maintained that the opposition parties have been "rejected by the people", as he also downplayed the criticism over his name figuring among nine MPs in the outgoing House who did not participate in any debate or discussion during the entire term, as per data shared by an NGO PRS Legislative Research in February this year.

Hazarika countered the MP's assertions on development, claiming that only a national highway has been made as it provides connectivity to Arunachal Pradesh, crucial from its sharing boundaries with China.

He alleged that interior roads are still in shambles and there is deep resentment among the people against the government, especially among employees.

Hazarika also criticised the BJP leaders of the constituency, claiming they were "old Congress people", who are "power hungry and opportunists", and would leave the saffron party also when it is ousted from power.

Post-delimitation, the number of reserved Assembly segments remained unchanged at four in the Lok Sabha constituency, though the categories were changed.

It now has three Assembly segments reserved for the Scheduled Tribes (ST) and one for the Scheduled Caste, while previously all the seats reserved were for the STs.

The issues dominant in previous elections like the impact of big dams in Arunachal Pradesh on downstream areas of the constituency and changes to the fragile ecology of the region seem to have taken the backseat in the general narrative but have not fizzled out from the people's minds.

"The mass movement against big dams may not be there now. But the apprehension among the people remains. We have to still wait and watch how grave the impact is once these dams are commissioned," Keshab Chandra Satradhara, an activist related to the movement, said.

The government's direct beneficiary schemes and improvement in connectivity are the dominant trends this election, but the focus also remained on the different political parties' agenda for sustained and inclusive growth of all sections of people. PTI SSG SBN SBN