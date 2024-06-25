Strong bilateral ties in interest of both countries: Chinese Consul General in Kolkata

Kolkata, Jun 25 (PTI) A sound and steady China-India relationship is in the interest of both countries and conducive to peace and development in the region and the world, Chinese Consul General to Kolkata Xu Wei said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a reception organised by the Chinese consulate here, Xu mentioned that China is India's largest trading partner and emphasised the importance of both countries working together to benefit from development opportunities.

"We are two largest developing countries and major emerging economies, both at a critical stage in national development and revitalisation. A sound and steady China-India relationship is in the interest of both countries and conducive to peace and development in this region and the world," he said.

Xu expressed readiness from the Chinese side to work with India, "to act in accordance with the important consensus reached by our two leaders, enhance political trust, manage differences properly, advance mutually beneficial cooperation, and move bilateral relations forward along the right track." Highlighting bilateral trade and economic relations, Xu noted the growth in the area.

Addressing reporters later, Xu emphasised his focus on enhancing people-to-people exchanges, particularly in the cultural sector, during his tenure as the new Chinese consul general in Kolkata.

"We hope to see more Chinese businessmen in India and vice versa, facilitating more fruitful cooperation," he added.

On the resumption of direct flights from Kolkata to China, Xu expressed optimism about their restart. PTI PNT MNB