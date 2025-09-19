Strong cadre, year-round activity helped ABVP outpace NSUI in DUSU polls

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) A strong organisational network, year-round presence on the campus, a collective campaign strategy and a sharper social media push helped the ABVP secure three of the four central panel posts in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls, relegating the NSUI to just one post.

The results of the polls were declared on Friday.

Aryan Maan of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won the president's post by defeating the National Students' Union of India's (NSUI) Joslyn Nandita Choudhary by a margin of 16,196 votes.

NSUI's Rahul Jhansla bagged the vice-president's post by securing 29,339 votes against the ABVP's Govind Tanwar. ABVP's Kunal Chaudhary secured the secretary's post with 23,779 votes and Deepika Jha clinched the joint secretary's position by defeating Lavkush Bhadana.

One of the key factors behind the ABVP's success was its expansive cadre base across DU colleges. The organisation's collective approach ensured that even candidates who did not receive tickets continued to work for the campaign, creating a wider presence on the ground.

In comparison, the NSUI's outreach was built largely around individual candidates rather than the organisation. The defection of its ticket aspirant Umanshi Lamba, who contested independently for the president's post, also fractured its base. Lamba got 5,522 votes.

The ABVP also benefitted from sustained visibility on the campus. It runs an annual calendar of events and issue-based programmes that keeps it active throughout the academic year. This decentralised structure helps it connect with students at multiple levels, unlike the NSUI, which is often criticised for surfacing primarily during the election season.

The ABVP leveraged social media more effectively than its rivals, using it to amplify promises, such as subsidised metro passes, free Wi-Fi and better sports facilities. The NSUI, meanwhile, faced criticism linked to outgoing president Ronak Khatri, who, despite a strong media presence, was seen by many students as having failed to deliver on his manifesto commitments. However, Khatri always complained of an "ABVP-DU administration coalition".

Both outfits received visits from senior leaders, though students said the real battle was fought on the ground. Union minister Kiren Rijiju and Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari addressed ABVP gatherings, while Congress leaders Sachin Pilot, Ajay Rai and Devendra Yadav campaigned for the NSUI on the ground. Yet, the decisive factor remained organisational strength, not political endorsements.

The 2025 polls were notable for the return of women candidates in the race for president after nearly two decades. NSUI's Choudhary and the SFI-AISA combine's Anjali raised issues, such as hostel shortage, campus safety and gender sensitisation. However, the absence of a consolidated support base limited their chances.

ABVP leaders attributed their victory to "consistent work and collective strength", while the NSUI alleged manipulation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and bias in the process. Yet, the winning margins reflected that the organisational edge of the ABVP, combined with the NSUI's fragmented and candidate-driven approach, decisively shaped the outcome.