Strong commitment by govt to enrich India's heritage: Cultural Ministry on 100 days NDA 3.0

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) The Culture Ministry Tuesday said it has taken multiple steps in the first 100 days of the new government that reflect its strong commitment to enrich India's heritage.

It listed initiatives such as hosting a key UNESCO meeting here, the inauguration of a museum at the Humayun's Tomb site and India's collaboration with the France Museum Development for the planned 'Yuga Yugeen Bharat National Museum', which is billed to be the world's largest.

The Culture Ministry recently organised a workshop for capacity building of private stakeholders including conservation architects and designers to contribute to the development of this museum.

This initiative aims to ensure synergy among stakeholders and create a unified vision for the museum, the ministry said in a statement.

Set to come up in the North Block and the South Block as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment project, the 'Yuga Yugeen Bharat National Museum' will be spread over 1,54,000 sqm, making it the largest museum in the world.

The Culture Ministry has taken several initiatives for preserving and promoting India's rich cultural heritage. The key achievements and initiatives, during the first 100 days of the government reflect its ongoing commitment to enrich India's cultural heritage, it said.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), under the aegis of Ministry of Culture, successfully hosted the 46th Session of the World Heritage Committee in Delhi from July 21-31, it said.

The mound-burial system of the Ahom Dynasty in Assam was proudly added to the UNESCO World Heritage List during the WHC meeting, it said.

This site, marking the first cultural property from northeastern states of India on the coveted list, pushed India's tally of World Heritage Sites to 43 properties, reflecting the country's diverse and rich cultural heritage, the statement said.

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saw unprecedented engagement with over five crore citizens participating by hoisting the tricolour at their homes and joining in national events such as the Tiranga Run and Tiranga Rally, it added.

Besides, a state-of-the-art sunken museum was inaugurated at the Humayun's Tomb site in Delhi on July 29, making it a prominent addition to city's cultural and tourist attractions.

Also, a commemorative postage stamp honouring iconic playback singer Mukesh was released in July in Delhi. This tribute acknowledges Mukesh's enduring legacy and contributions to Indian music, it said.

In the same month, India and the US signed a Cultural Property Agreement to combat illicit trafficking of antiquities. This agreement aims to strengthen international cooperation in protecting India's cultural heritage.

These initiatives highlight the ministry's unwavering dedication to cultural preservation, international collaboration, and the celebration of India's rich heritage, it said.