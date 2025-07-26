Strong dialogue between govt, public representatives key to quality development: UP CM

Lucknow, Jul 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that a strong dialogue between the government and public representatives is necessary to ensure the speed and quality of development works and to meet public expectations.

Adityanath held a high-level review meeting with public representatives of Ayodhya and Devipatan divisions, and senior officials of the Public Works Department, and the Tourism and Culture Department at his official residence on Saturday, the UP government said in a statement.

The objective of the meeting was to establish direct communication with public representatives and ensure the speed and quality of development works in accordance with their priorities and public expectations.

He directed officials to implement this dialogue model across the state so that the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" and "Sabka Vishwas" is reflected in every scheme and project.

In the meeting, the chief minister said that the state government does not stop at just making schemes but also believes in implementing them on the ground and ensuring the public gets their benefits.

He said, "Strong dialogue between the government and public representatives is necessary to achieve this goal." Adityanath said the state government provides separate financial resources to urban bodies and is giving a new direction to the overall development of cities through the CM Grid Scheme.

He further directed that municipal corporations and municipal bodies must include local public representatives while reviewing development schemes in their respective areas.

He emphasised that special attention should be given to municipal body areas where rural regions have been incorporated.

The chief minister said that the width of roads in the state is being increased from 3.5 metres to 5 metres. This will not only make traffic safer and smoother but will also improve access for emergency services like ambulances and fire brigades.

The Tourism and Culture Department was directed to identify at least one tourist spot in each assembly constituency of the state and develop public facilities along with beautification there.

The chief minister also directed that proposals submitted by public representatives should be included in schemes on a priority basis, the statement said.