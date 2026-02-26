Strong foundation in reading, basic maths key to better future: Arunachal CM

Itanagar, Feb 26 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said that a strong foundation in reading and basic mathematics is essential for a child’s future, and warned that students who cannot read with understanding or solve simple math problems in primary classes may struggle in higher grades.

Stressing that early learning is the base of the entire education system, the chief minister said the government is committed to improving foundational skills in government schools through practical and child-friendly methods.

Khandu was speaking after inaugurating the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) Centre at Doimukh near here, a major step aimed at strengthening early childhood and primary education in the state, an official statement said.

The centre is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the NIPUN Bharat Mission of the Government of India.

It is described as a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country focused on ensuring that every child achieves basic literacy and numeracy skills by the end of grade 3, while also respecting the local culture and needs of Arunachal Pradesh.

Khandu said the centre follows play-based and activity-based teaching methods. It encourages the use of mother tongue or local languages in early classes so that children can understand lessons better and feel more comfortable in school.

“The Centre also provides regular assessment, extra academic support where needed, and focuses on training teachers and involving the community in the learning process,” he said.

The literacy programme includes storytelling, conversation, phonics-based reading, guided reading practice, dictation and writing exercises.

Apart from academics, the centre has a cultural heritage hub to introduce children to the rich tribal traditions and knowledge systems of Arunachal Pradesh, helping them stay connected to their roots.

A STEM and Space Lab with more than 80 scientific and space-related instruments has also been set up to encourage practical learning and develop scientific temper among students up to Class 12.

Khandu thanked Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek and all stakeholders for their support, and especially appreciated the district administration, particularly Deputy Commissioner Visakha Yadav, for successfully implementing the project.