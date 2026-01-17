Chandauli: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asserted that a strong judiciary is crucial for the empowerment of democracy.

Addressing an event where Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant laid the foundation of integrated court complexes for Chandauli, Mahoba, Amethi, Shamli, Hathras, and Auraiya districts, Adityanath said, "For the empowerment of democracy, it is essential that our judiciary is equally strong. The ease and simplicity with which a common man can access justice is as important as the infrastructure."

The chief minister greeted CJI and other judges present at the ceremony, hailing the occasion as inauguration of "a new chapter of the judiciary" in Uttar Pradesh.

"Any work related to the judiciary undertaken by the Uttar Pradesh government is completed with urgency. We should not be negligent in further strengthening judicial facilities. Uttar Pradesh has already made significant progress in this direction," he said.

The chief minister said the six districts are going to be pilot projects for the expansion of judiciary with the aim that its reaches every citizen.

"Today, there is no shortage of funds, but there is a definite lack of willpower. You work with strong willpower and you will receive full support from the government," he said.

According to officials, the construction of court complexes in the six Uttar Pradesh districts is expected to cost around Rs 1,500 crore.

The court complex to be built in Chandauli will cost around Rs 236 crore and will include 37 courtrooms, chambers for advocates, residences for judicial officers, and a residential building for the district judge, a senior official said, adding that the project is expected to be completed by April next year.

Adityanath noted that, during one of his visits, CJI Surya Kant had mentioned that for justice to be accessible to every citizen, it is necessary to develop judicial models that are integrated, coordinated, and under one roof.

He thanked the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court for his support and approval for the construction of courts complexes in 10 Uttar Pradesh districts, saying the requisite process for establishing the courts in four other districts will commence soon.

Earlier in the day, Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court Justice Arun Bhansali welcomed CJI Kant by presenting him a memento. Supreme Court Judges Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Pankaj Mithal, along with several other prominent personalities, were also present on the occasion.