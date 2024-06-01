Strong law and order, fear-free environment in Rajasthan top priority: CM

Jaipur, Jun 1 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday said maintaining law and order and providing a fear-free environment to the people of Rajasthan are among the top priorities of his government.

Addressing a meeting with senior officials of the Home Department at the Chief Minister's Office, Sharma directed the concerned departments to run a joint campaign to stop illegal mining, take timely action on crimes against women, and continue the drive against cow smuggling.

It is the responsibility of the police to take action on illegal activities. If action can be taken against culprits of petty crimes then serious crime incidents can also be avoided, he said.

The chief minister also directed the officials to coordinate with the five neighbouring states and run a joint campaign against interstate criminals.

He said investment and development in the state was possible only when there is peace and the law and order are strong.

The state government will honour the police officers doing good work and strict action will be taken against the corrupt officers and those who are negligent towards their duty, he said.

The BJP government in the state is committed to completely eradicating organised crime, land mafia, and drug smugglers, he said. PTI AG RHL