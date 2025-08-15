Strong law, order crucial for investments, development: Andhra Dy CM in his I-Day address

Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 15 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Friday said strong law and order is crucial to attract investments, while stable governance is essential for development and public welfare.

Commemorating the 79th Independence Day in Kakinada, Kalyan unfurled the national flag. Addressing the gathering, he said, "Law and order must be strong for investments to come and stable governance is essential for development and welfare." The Janasena founder underscored that the NDA government would accelerate the state’s progress over the next four years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

He also called for vigilance against forces undermining internal stability, alleging some "pursued a foreign agenda to create unrest." Kalyan condemned opposition parties’ claims of vote theft, accusing them of stalling development and misleading the public.

"Our government will not be distracted by baseless allegations. People expect results, not rhetoric, and we are delivering what we have promised," he claimed.

As part of the celebrations, he inspected a police parade, viewed cultural performances, and presented awards to officials for meritorious service.

Later, he laid the foundation stone for a cancer block at Kakinada Government General Hospital, to be constructed with Rs 6 crore from Red Cross CSR funds.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila unfurled the national flag at Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada, sharply criticising the state and central governments.

Speaking at the celebrations, she accused them of "failing to deliver on promises and neglecting citizens’ urgent concerns." She also alleged that the Centre had failed to provide adequate support to Andhra Pradesh and accused the BJP of "misusing agencies such as the ED, CBI, and Income Tax department to target political opponents while protecting allies." Turning to the YSRCP and former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, she claimed the party had "betrayed public trust through large-scale corruption and neglect of key welfare schemes." PTI MS SSK