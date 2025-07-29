Strong monsoon flow to bring heavy rain in Bengal till Friday: IMD

Kolkata, Jul 29 (PTI) The IMD forecast heavy rain in several south Bengal districts till Thursday owing to a strong monsoon flow.

A few sub-Himalayan districts are also likely to receive torrential rain till Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin.

The districts of Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Nadia, Murshidabad, North and South 24 Parganas are likely to experience heavy rainfall till Thursday, it said.

Heavy rain is also expected in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar, owing to the monsoon flow, the bulletin said.

Kolkata is likely to receive heavy rainfall till Wednesday morning.

Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district received the highest rainfall in West Bengal at 105 mm in the past 24 hours till 8.30 am on Tuesday, followed by Contai (96 mm) and Canning (83 mm), the IMD said.

Alipore in Kolkata received 69-mm rain, while neighbouring Salt Lake recorded 35- mm rainfall, it said.

The hill town of Darjeeling received 47-mm rainfall during the period, the bulletin added. PTI AMR RBT