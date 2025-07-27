Strong monsoon flow to bring heavy rain in parts of Bengal

Kolkata, Jul 27 (PTI) Some districts of West Bengal are likely to receive torrential downpour, with widespread rainfall expected across the state during the next few days owing to a strong monsoon flow, the IMD said on Sunday.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri till August 2, it said.

The IMD said heavy rain is also likely at one or two places over North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Purulia, East Bardhaman, West Bardhaman and Bankura districts of south Bengal, with light to medium rainfall in the other districts of the region till July 31.

The weatherman forecast light to moderate rain and a generally cloudy sky in Kolkata for the next five days.

In its bulletin, the IMD advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till Monday, warning of squally winds.

Kumargram in Alipurduar recorded the highest amount of rainfall at 70 mm in the past 24 hours till 8.30 am on Sunday, while Torsa tea garden and Buxaduar in the district received 50-mm rainfall, it added. PTI AMR RBT