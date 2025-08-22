Strong policy important for India's border security: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said a strong policy framework is crucial for India's border security, adding that the past decade has seen "remarkable changes" in the development of the frontier regions.

Addressing the closing ceremony of a two-day international conference on 'Cross-border infiltration: Impact on socio-economic, cultural and political environment' at Delhi University, Rijiju said, “The nation starts from the border. Most people in our country do not understand the problems of the border areas.

"Before 2014, when we went to the borders, villages across the other side had facilities but ours did not. Today, under a strong policy, India is reaching every inch of its land with courage.” Rijiju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, said the residents of several frontier villages had given up hope of access to the basic amenities.

“In 2018, roads, electricity and network finally reached the remote villages such as Gunji (Uttarakhand). The leadership after 2014 initiated a strong border policy and the positive changes are visible now,” he said, adding that countries compromising on national interest “cannot secure their future".

The conference jointly organised by the Seema Jagran Manch, Motilal Nehru College (Evening) and the Centre for Internal and Public Security (CIPS) saw the participation of 174 researchers and students from different universities, including DU, JNU and the Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who joined the cultural programme held alongside the conference, praised Seema Jagran Manch for its “revolutionary work” in raising awareness on border issues. Hemvati University vice-chancellor Shriprakash Singh stressed the importance of public awareness on border concerns, while Seema Jagran Manch’s national convenor Muralidhar said infiltration remained a major obstacle to development.

“The security of the country is not just the responsibility of the Army and police; every citizen must understand their role,” Muralidhar said.

Conference convener Shyam Narayan Pandey said cross-border infiltration continues to affect South Asia, impacting security, local economies and cultural identity. PTI MHS ARI