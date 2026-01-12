Strong public healthcare framework and private sector important, says Saini

Gurugram, Jan 12 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday underscored the importance of a strong public healthcare framework aided by the private sector in diagnostics and other medical services.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Prem Sagar Cardiac Hospital at the 'Vivekanand Arogya Kendra' here at Sector 12A, Saini said institutions that prioritise ethics, transparency and public welfare while partnering in the state's health goals are welcome in Haryana.

Saini said the government is trying to ensure that government hospitals in every district are equipped with modern medical facilities comparable to private hospitals.

In the first phase, such facilities have already been started in 10 district hospitals, while work to develop these facilities in 12 more district hospitals is in progress, he said.

Saini said the Haryana government has consistently worked to ensure that every citizen of the state has access to affordable, accessible and effective healthcare services. Institutions like Vivekanand Arogya Kendra are strengthening these efforts at the grassroots level.

"Under the Ayushman Bharat Chirayu Scheme, 1.34 crore cards have been issued in the state so far, through which claims worth Rs. 4,500 crore have been provided for the treatment of about 25 lakh patients.

"In addition, all senior citizens above 70 years of age are being provided free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh annually under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, under which claims amounting to Rs 53.57 crore have been given for the treatment of 26,513 elderly persons so far," the CM said.

He announced a financial assistance of Rs 31 lakhs for the institution.

The chief minister paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his 163rd birth anniversary and extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Pongal.

Earlier, Saini paid floral tributes to Swami Vivekananda's statue installed on SPR Road in Gurugram on the occasion of National Youth Day, which is celebrated on Vivekanand's birth anniversary.

He said Vivekananda was a source of inspiration for the youth and called upon them to adopt his ideals in their lives. PTI COR SKY SKY