Strong surface winds likely in Delhi during day time on Sunday: IMD

New Delhi: Strong surface winds during day time is likely in the national capital on Sunday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degree Celsius, 0.2 notches below the season's average, the IMD said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.3 degrees Celsius, 0.1 notch below the season's average, with a relative humidity of 43 per cent at 5.30 pm, it added.

The weather office has predicted a generally clear sky with strong winds on Sunday.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "poor" category at 6 pm on Saturday , with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 209, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.